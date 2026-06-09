Uzbekistan puts forward new initiatives in telecommunications

Baku, June 9, AZERTAC

Under the chairmanship of the Minister of Digital Technologies of the Republic of Uzbekistan Sherzod Shermatov, a joint meeting of the Council of Heads of Communications Administrations of the Regional Commonwealth in the Field of Communications and a Meeting of the Coordinating Council of the CIS Member States on Informatization under the RCC were held, according yo Uza.uz

Issues discussed at the meeting included expanding international cooperation in telecommunications, developing digital infrastructure, introducing artificial intelligence technologies, and strengthening cooperation with international organizations.

Special attention was given to preparations for the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Plenipotentiary Conference, to be held in 2026.

The Uzbek side has taken the initiative to host the World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly (WTSA 28) in Samarkand in 2028. Uzbekistan has also nominated its candidates for the ITU Council and the ITU Radio Regulations Board for 2027-2030.

The participants discussed issues related to the development of digital infrastructure, the expansion of non-geostationary satellite systems, and their integration with mobile communication networks. It was noted that this area is of strategic importance for providing the population and sectors of the economy with modern digital services, as well as for improving the reliability and expanding the coverage of telecommunications networks.

The development of cooperation in artificial intelligence was a key agenda item. In particular, the initiative by the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan to create a Regional Expert Council on Artificial Intelligence and Digital Technologies was discussed. The proposal was supported by all participants in the meeting.

In addition, the participants supported Uzbekistan’s initiatives for international cooperation in telecommunications and digital development, emphasizing the country’s active role in strengthening regional digital partnerships.

Following the event marking the 35th anniversary of the formation of the Regional Commonwealth in the field of communications, the Minister, along with heads and employees of the Ministry of Digital Technologies and industry organizations, were awarded orders, medals, and certificates of honor for their contributions to the development of international and regional cooperation.