Azerbaijan and Syria hold first consular consultations in Baku

Baku, June 9, AZERTAC

On June 8, the first consular consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Syrian Arab Republic were held in Baku.

The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Emil Safarov, Head of the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, while the Syrian delegation was led by Yaqoub Al-Omar, Director of Consular Affairs at Syria's Foreign Ministry.

The consultations focused on the current state and prospects of consular cooperation, the signing of new bilateral agreements, and the potential digitalization of consular services.

The sides exchanged updates on recent consular developments, as well as discussed the protection of the rights and interests of citizens of both countries, and the repatriation of Azerbaijani citizens from Syria.

The Syrian delegation expressed interest in studying Azerbaijan's experience to help enhance the newly established consular services.