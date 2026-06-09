Passenger movement resumes through Gaza Crossings

Baku, June 9, AZERTAC

The Israeli agency COGAT (Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories: Judea and Samaria and towards the Gaza Strip) decided to reopen the Kerem Shalom Crossing this morning (Tuesday) for the gradual entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, TPS-IL reported. The crossings to Gaza were closed due to the renewed Iranian attacks.

In addition, the Rafah Crossing will reopen for the limited movement of people in both directions.

Crossing operations will be conducted in accordance with the mechanism that was in place prior to its closure and subject to the coordination requests submitted by Egypt and the WHO.

COGAT said it will continue to “allow and facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, in accordance with existing agreements, while providing a humanitarian response based on the ongoing situation assessment and the needs identified by the United Nations and international organizations.”