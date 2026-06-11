Oil prices rise in world markets
Baku, June 11, AZERTAC
Oil prices increased in global markets.
The London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) saw the Brent crude oil rise $0.47 to trade at $93.57, while the price of the Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) increased $0.62 to stand at $90.65.
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