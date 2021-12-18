  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Four children killed in house fire in Sutton, south London

    18.12.2021 [10:09]

    Baku, December 18, AZERTAC

    Four children have died in a house fire in south London, according to Guardian.

    The London fire brigade (LFB) said eight fire engines and about 60 firefighters were sent to Collingwood Road, Sutton, at just before 7pm on Thursday in response to reports of the fire.

    Fire crews faced an “intense blaze” throughout the whole of the ground floor of the property, the LFB said.

    Four young children were taken out of the house and given CPR by firefighters at the scene before being taken to hospital, where they died.

    The fire was under control by 8.36pm and the cause is under investigation.

    London fire commissioner Andy Roe said: “This is an incident that has left everyone numb with profound sadness. My thoughts are with the family and friends of the children, the whole local community and all those who will be affected by this fire.

    “Fire crews arrived quickly and located the children inside the property. They were brought out of the house and given immediate emergency care. The welfare of our staff involved in this incident is very important to us and all of them will be offered counselling as a priority.”

    The Metropolitan police said the four children who died after a fire at a house in Sutton were all believed to be related. The force said next of kin are aware and will be provided with specialist support.

    Road closures are in place and emergency services remain at the scene.

    Met Supt Rob Shepherd said: “The thoughts of everyone at the South Area command unit are with the family and friends of these four young children, who have suffered such a devastating and tragic loss tonight. I know these sentiments will be shared by the local community, Sutton and London as a whole.

    “We remain on scene with our emergency service colleagues and will be working through the night and beyond. At this very early stage, the cause of the fire is unknown and will be investigated.”

    AZERTAG.AZ :Four children killed in house fire in Sutton, south London
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    18.12.2021 [17:02]
    Egypt reports first cases of omicron variant
    18.12.2021 [15:52]
    Two dead, 20 rescued after mine floods in north China
    18.12.2021 [11:43]
    Malaysia bans large-scale New Year celebrations over Omicron fears
    17.12.2021 [20:02]
    Museum Center hosts World Advocates’ Robes and Attributes Exhibition
    Four children killed in house fire in Sutton, south London