    From Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Turkiye

    26.05.2022 [11:29]

    His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Dear Mr. President, Dear Brother.

    On behalf of my people and on my own behalf, I sincerely congratulate Your Excellency and all the people of Azerbaijan on the Independence Day of our native Azerbaijan.

    On this important and remarkable anniversary, Turkiye, with a sense of great happiness, feels in its heart the just pride and excitement of fraternal Azerbaijan, whose sadness it perceives as its own sadness and joy as its own joy.

    I am glad that, in accordance with the Shusha Declaration, we, with the resolve of allies, are strengthening our ties that are at a perfect level, and we will continue them under the slogan “One nation, two states”. I sincerely believe that, as was the case in the past, our joint efforts, exemplary solidarity and unbreakable brotherhood will also be the greatest guarantor of peace, prosperity and stability in our region in the future.

    Taking this opportunity, I wish Your Excellency good health and happiness, and once again convey to the friendly and fraternal people of Azerbaijan the best wishes for sustainable peace and prosperity.

    Sincerely,

     

    Recep Tayyip Erdogan

    President of the Republic of Turkiye

