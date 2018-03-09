Georgian defense minister: Strategic partnership with Azerbaijan is of great importance to regional stability

Baku, March 9, AZERTAC

“Strategic partnership and friendship between Azerbaijan and Georgia is of great importance to the regional stability,” said Georgian Defense Minister Levan Izoria as he met with Azerbaijani FM Elmar Mammadyarov in Baku.

He stressed that the two countries enjoy multifaceted relations and a have comprehensive action plan in the field of defense. Izoria noted that he held a fruitful meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Mammadyarov hailed friendly relations and strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Georgia. The FM underlined that two countries share common views on the regional issues and support each other within international organizations. The minister stressed the significance of cooperation in the fields of economy, transport and energy.

Mammadyarov said that a quadrilateral meeting of foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Iran, Turkey and Georgia will take place in Baku on March 15. “This meeting, as a new format, will give impetus to all-round development of the regional cooperation between the two countries,” the minister said.

They noted that cooperation in the field of defense and security between Azerbaijan and Georgia contributes to ensuring regional peace and stability.