His Excellency Mr Beji Caid Essebsi, President of the Republic of Tunisia

Dear Mr President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and the people of your country on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Tunisia – Independence Day.

I am confident that Azerbaijan-Tunisia relations will continue to develop in the spirit of friendship and cooperation.

I wish you the best of health, happiness, success in all your endeavors, and the friendly people of Tunisia tranquility and well-being.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, March 16, 2018