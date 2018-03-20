    • / OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS

    His Excellency Mr Beji Caid Essebsi, President of the Republic of Tunisia

    Dear Mr President,

    On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and the people of your country on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Tunisia – Independence Day.

    I am confident that Azerbaijan-Tunisia relations will continue to develop in the spirit of friendship and cooperation.

    I wish you the best of health, happiness, success in all your endeavors, and the friendly people of Tunisia tranquility and well-being.

    Sincerely,

     

    Ilham Aliyev

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Baku, March 16, 2018

