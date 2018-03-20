His Excellency Mr Beji Caid Essebsi, President of the Republic of Tunisia
AzerTAg.az
20.03.2018 [11:44]
Dear Mr President,
On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and the people of your country on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Tunisia – Independence Day.
I am confident that Azerbaijan-Tunisia relations will continue to develop in the spirit of friendship and cooperation.
I wish you the best of health, happiness, success in all your endeavors, and the friendly people of Tunisia tranquility and well-being.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, March 16, 2018
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
19.03.2018 [11:23]
18.03.2018 [18:01]
18.03.2018 [11:57]
MULTIMEDIA
19.03.2018 [16:48]
19.03.2018 [12:06]
16.03.2018 [16:05]
03.03.2018
20.03.2018 [14:01]
20.03.2018 [12:49]
19.03.2018 [21:34]
20.03.2018 [11:53]
19.03.2018 [21:41]
19.03.2018 [21:36]
19.03.2018 [17:42]
20.03.2018 [12:36]
16.03.2018 [20:05]
14.03.2018 [19:13]
14.03.2018 [16:00]
19.03.2018 [11:07]
18.03.2018 [15:44]
17.03.2018 [17:41]
07.03.2018 [17:50]
19.03.2018 [16:11]
19.03.2018 [13:08]
15.03.2018 [15:56]
15.03.2018 [11:46]
02.03.2018 [20:10]
01.03.2018 [19:03]
09.02.2018 [21:08]
09.02.2018 [18:22]
09.03.2018 [12:50]
10.01.2018 [11:21]
02.01.2018 [12:57]
14.11.2017 [11:49]
16.03.2018 [19:44]
11.03.2018 [15:05]
11.03.2018 [13:25]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note