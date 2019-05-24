    • / POLITICS

    UK Prime Minister's Trade Envoy hails relations with Azerbaijan

    24.05.2019 [21:41]

    London, May 24, AZERTAC

    The UK Prime Minister's Trade Envoy Baroness Emma Nicholson has hailed her country`s relations with Azerbaijan. In an interview with AZERTAC, she said the two countries enjoy a long history of relationship.

    Baroness Nicholson said Azerbaijan is one of the UK's largest partners in all areas, in particular in the field of industry.

    Aynura Taghiyeva

    Special Correspondent

