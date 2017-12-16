Baku, December 16, AZERTAC

“Van Shopping Fest-2018 may boost tourism sector between Azerbaijan and Van,” said chairman of Turkey`s Van Chamber of Commerce and Industry Necdet Takva.

"The high tourism potential of Van and its location on the shores of the ancient Lake Van strengthens the flow of tourists to the city. Tourists from many countries are expected to take part at the festival,” he said.

Highlighting his visit to Azerbaijan accompanied with 35 Turkish companies, Takva said the delegation featured representatives from various sectors, including construction, food, and industry.

Touching upon the relations between Baku and Van, he described them as weak and expressed their eager to invite businessmen and citizens of Azerbaijan to take part at the festival.

“We would like to attract residents of both cities to shopping festivals in both Van and Baku,” Takva added.

Van Shopping Fest-2018 will be held from March 15 to April 5.