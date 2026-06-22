Albanian delegation visits Azerbaijan’s Institute of Manuscripts

Baku, June 22, AZERTAC

As part of a visit to Azerbaijan, an Albanian delegation led by Academician Skënder Gjinushi, President of the Academy of Sciences of Albania, visited the Mahammad Fuzuli Institute of Manuscripts of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS).

Teymur Karimli, Director of the Institute, provided an overview of the activities of the scientific institution, its rich manuscript collection, rare historical documents, and ongoing scientific research.

He stated that the Institute of Manuscripts works to preserve, study, and present the centuries-old scientific, literary, and cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people to the international scientific community.

The Azerbaijani academician said that the Institute of Manuscripts is one of the leading scientific centers preserving the rich written heritage not only of Azerbaijan but also of the broader Eastern civilization. He added that the institute is keen to develop relations with academic institutions in European countries and explore shared scientific and cultural values.

Skënder Gjinushi described the rich heritage preserved at the Institute of Manuscripts as a valuable component of humanity’s cultural memory. He praised the efforts of Azerbaijani scholars to preserve this heritage and pass it on to future generations, describing their work as a commendable contribution to strengthening historical and cultural ties.

The sides also exchanged views on prospects for scientific cooperation, the implementation of joint research projects, and the expansion of ties in the field of the humanities.

The delegation then toured the institute's exhibition halls, the laboratory for the hygiene, conservation, and restoration of ancient manuscripts, and storage facilities, where members viewed rare manuscripts, ancient books, and historical documents.