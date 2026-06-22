BUCT-BEU faculty of engineering to admit first students

Baku, June 22, AZERTAC

A new academic opportunity has been created at Baku Engineering University (BEU) for applicants seeking an engineering education aligned with international standards and the opportunity to obtain two diplomas. Student admission to the BUCT-BEU Faculty of Engineering, jointly established by BEU and the Beijing University of Chemical Technology (BUCT), one of the leading higher education institutions in China, will begin in the 2026–2027 academic year.

The faculty will offer programs in computer science, chemistry, biotechnology, and mechanical engineering. In addition to acquiring modern scientific knowledge in these fields, students will have the opportunity to gain international experience.

The educational process will be organized within the framework of a dual-diploma program based on the 3+1 model. Under the program, students will spend the first three years of their studies at BEU and the final year at BUCT. Graduates who successfully complete the curriculum will be awarded diplomas from both universities.

Teaching at the faculty will be conducted by highly qualified faculty members from BEU and BUCT. This cooperation will allow students to benefit from the academic strengths and advanced teaching experience of both universities.

The newly established faculty will support students’ participation in international scientific research projects, facilitate their involvement in academic mobility programs, and help develop their knowledge and skills in innovative technologies. At the same time, the faculty’s activities are expected to contribute to deeper cooperation in scientific research, innovation, and technology transfer.

The BUCT-BEU Faculty of Engineering will serve as an important platform for training competitive specialists with modern engineering competencies for the international educational environment. The new academic initiative will provide students with opportunities to benefit from global experience, master the technologies of the future, and develop professionally in line with the demands of the international labor market.