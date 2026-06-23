Methane cuts among most cost-effective climate solutions: UN official

Baku, June 23, AZERTAC

Cutting methane emissions is among the most cost-effective measures available to address climate change in the near term, a senior UN official said on Tuesday, welcoming renewed international attention on the fossil fuel sector, according to Anadolu Agency.

"The majority" of methane reductions in the fossil fuel industry can be achieved at little or no cost, according to Dario Liguti, director of the Energy, Housing and Land Management Division at the UN Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE).

"We welcome the special focus placed by the Secretary-General (Antonio Guterres) on the fossil fuel industry as the sector where the most immediate gains can be made," Liguti told reporters in Geneva.

He said the UNECE has developed guidance, tested by governments and industry, to help reduce methane emissions in the oil and gas sectors, as well as in both operating and abandoned coal mines.

Liguti noted that abandoned coal mines can continue releasing methane for decades, underscoring the need for sustained mitigation efforts.

"What must now be scaled up massively is implementation by governments and industry, particularly in the top emitting countries which account for the lion's share of the problem," he said.

He also stressed that climate action should be accompanied by a just transition approach to support affected workers and communities.

"Underpinning all climate action must also be a Just Transition approach," Liguti said, adding that UNECE is committed to expanding action through cooperation and practical tools developed by its dedicated expert group.