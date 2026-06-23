Niger seeks to benefit from Azerbaijan’s energy experience

Baku, June 23, AZERTAC

On June 23, Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova met with Speaker of the Advisory Council for the Refoundation of the Republic of Niger Mamoudou Harouna Djingarey, who is in Baku to attend the 20th Session of the Conference of the Parliamentary Union of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Member States.

The speakers exchanged views on the possibilities of cooperation between the two countries and parliaments, noting cooperation between the legislative bodies in international parliamentary organizations.

The sides stressed the significance of mutual support in organizations such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union, the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network (NAM PN), and the Parliamentary Union of OIC Member States (PUIC).

Sahiba Gafarova briefed the guest about the activities of the NAM PN, established in 2021 at the initiative of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

According to her, the Parliamentary Network has made great progress in five years, both in terms of institutional development and enhancing its international reputation.

Harouna Djingarey expressed his gratitude for the high-level hospitality and shared his positive impressions of Azerbaijan's development and the capital city, Baku.

He commended Azerbaijan’s achievements, adding that many countries have not been able to attain successes that Azerbaijan has achieved in recent years, even over decades.

Harouna Djingarey underlined that Niger is keen on deepening relations with Azerbaijan and the Milli Majlis, emphasizing that the country would like to benefit from Azerbaijan’s experience in many areas, including the efficient use of energy resources.

The Nigerien Chairman also shared his views on inter-parliamentary cooperation issues, noting that they would continue to actively participate in the initiatives of the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network.

The officials also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.