OIC Member States highlight trade and environmental cooperation in Baku

Baku, June 23, AZERTAC

The 12th meeting of the Standing Specialized Committee on Economic Affairs and Environment was held as part of the 20th Session of the Conference of the Parliamentary Union of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Member States in Baku.

The meeting was moderated by Azerbaijani MP Tahir Mirkishili.

The agenda included discussions on increasing trade among OIC member states and reducing customs barriers, enhancing cooperation in water resource management, strengthening environmental protection efforts, combating climate change, and other related issues.

Participants highlighted the importance of deepening economic integration among member states, advancing sustainable development goals, and developing common approaches to addressing climate-related challenges.

The discussions also emphasized that expanding cooperation in environmental protection, ensuring water security, and promoting a green economy are among the key priorities facing member states.