Top stories update

AZERTAC presents the top news as of 12:00 today:

Baku, June 22, AZERTAC

Official welcome ceremony held in Baku for President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov

President Ilham Aliyev held one-on-one meeting with President of Turkmenistan

President Ilham Aliyev held expanded meeting with President of Turkmenistan

Ceremony of presenting “Dostlug” tanker held in online format with participation of Presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan

20th Session of Conference of Parliamentary Union of OIC member states kicks off in Baku

Chinese team develops ultra-thin brain implant