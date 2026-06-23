Yemeni Parliament Speaker commends Azerbaijan’s progress

Baku, June 23, AZERTAC

Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis, met with Sultan Saeed Al-Barakani, Speaker of the House of Representatives of Yemen, on the sidelines of the 20th Session of the Conference of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States.

The meeting noted that the two countries demonstrate mutual support and solidarity within various international platforms. Sahiba Gafarova highlighted the progress achieved within the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network (NAM PN), established at the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan.

The parties praised cooperation between their parliaments within international parliamentary organizations, including the NAM PN.

Sahiba Gafarova underscored the special role of interparliamentary cooperation in deepening bilateral relations. She emphasized that the establishment of friendship groups in the legislative bodies of both countries would significantly contribute to the further development of ties.

Sultan Saeed Al-Barakani expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for the excellent organization of the 20th Session of the Conference of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States.

The Yemeni Speaker reaffirmed his country’s interest in developing relations with Azerbaijan.

He also shared his views on cooperation between the two countries in various fields, including prospects for expanding interparliamentary relations.

Sultan Saeed Al-Barakani expressed appreciation for the moral and humanitarian assistance provided by Azerbaijan to the Yemeni people.