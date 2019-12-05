    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijan, Finland discuss bilateral ties

    05.12.2019 [20:28]

    Baku, December 5, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has met with Finnish Deputy Foreign Minister Matti Anttonen on the sidelines of the 26th meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Bratislava, Slovakia.

    The sides exchanged views on the current state of bilateral relations between the two countries. They stressed the importance of further development of the bilateral cooperation in political, economic, trade, cultural, humanitarian and other spheres.

    The sides also discussed the current state of the negotiations over the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, including the meeting of the foreign ministers of both states in Bratislava.

    They exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest, including the regional and global security issues.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan, Finland discuss bilateral ties
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Related news
    Azerbaijan, Argentina discuss bilateral relations
    23.09.2019 [18:50]
    Azerbaijan, Argentina discuss bilateral relations
    15.10.2018 [20:53]
    Azerbaijani FM meets French co-chair of OSCE Minsk Group
    Azerbaijan, Italy hail political dialogue and comprehensive cooperation
    18.07.2018 [19:39]
    Azerbaijan, Italy hail political dialogue and comprehensive cooperation
    Azerbaijan, Switzerland enjoy active political dialogue
    14.03.2018 [17:40]
    Azerbaijan, Switzerland enjoy active political dialogue
    Other news in this section
    05.12.2019 [10:26]
    Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs meet in Bratislava
    02.12.2019 [13:06]
    Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs to meet in Bratislava
    09.11.2019 [13:01]
    Azerbaijani FM to attend meeting of ECO Council of Ministers
    23.10.2019 [19:49]
    Azerbaijan, Serbia discuss bilateral relations
    Azerbaijan, Finland discuss bilateral ties