Azerbaijani fighter reaches final of Karate1 Premier League – Fujairah 2022

Baku, February 19, AZERTAC Azerbaijani karate fighter Tural Aghalarzade (67kg) has progressed to the final of the Karate1 Premier League – Fujairah 2022 in the UAE. The tournament brings together 342 karate fighters from 55 countries.

