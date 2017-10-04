    • / POLITICS

    “EU attaches special importance to relations with Azerbaijan”

    04.10.2017 [23:41]

    Baku, October 4, AZERTAC

    “The EU attaches special importance to relations with Azerbaijan,” said chairman of the Political and Security Committee of the Council of the European Union Walter Stevens as he met with speaker of Azerbaijan`s parliament Ogtay Asadov in Baku. Stevens emphasized that Azerbaijan is a country encouraging religious tolerance.

    The EU and its institutions are interested in developing relations with Azerbaijan, said Stevens, adding that negotiations are underway on the signing of a new agreement between Azerbaijan and the EU.

    Asadov noted that relations between the EU and Azerbaijan have been dynamically developing since 2009 on the basis of the Eastern Partnership initiative. He emphasized that the new agreement would play a vital role in the development of future relations with the EU.

    AZERTAG.AZ :“EU attaches special importance to relations with Azerbaijan”
