    President: Statements are coming from Armenian government which are aimed at peace

    29.04.2022 [12:54]

    Baku, April 29, AZERTAC

    “We heard that the Armenian government also announced a peace agenda. This is very positive statements but at the same time, we need to see actions. And I think, we see these actions. The statements are coming from Armenian government, which are aimed at peace,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in his remarks at the international conference under the motto “South Caucasus: Development and Cooperation” held at ADA University.

    “The statements which are based on the new realities in the region, and which are based on international law, that’s what we always were advocating for. The realities have changed and this has been acknowledged by even the mediators,” the head of state added.

