Egypt claim first World Cup win with comeback over New Zealand
Baku, June 22, AZERTAC
Egypt claimed their first-ever World Cup victory as they came from behind Sunday to beat New Zealand 3-1 at BC Place in Vancouver, Canada, moving to the top of Group G and strengthening their push for a place in the knockout stage, according to Anadolu Agency.
Egypt entered the match as favorites, with Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush leading the attack and a large Egyptian crowd filling the stadium.
But New Zealand struck first after a poor piece of defending from the Pharaohs.
Defender Finn Surman rose above the Egyptian back line in the 15th minute and powered home a header from Tim Payne’s corner to give the All Whites a surprise lead.
Egypt pushed for a response but had to wait until the second half to break through.
Mostafa Ziko brought Egypt level in the 58th minute, meeting Mohamed Hany’s cross with a well-placed header to make it 1-1.
Nine minutes later, Ziko helped complete the turnaround.
The forward exchanged a quick one-two with Salah, who cut inside and bent a powerful left-footed strike past the New Zealand goalkeeper to put Egypt ahead.
Trezeguet then sealed the victory with a superb header from Salah’s outswinging corner, giving Egypt breathing room and sending their supporters into celebration.
The result marked a major step for Egypt, who had opened their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Belgium.
With four points from two matches, the Pharaohs moved to the top of Group G and boosted their hopes of advancing to the knockout stage.
New Zealand, who drew 2-2 with Iran in their opening match, slipped to the bottom of the group with one point.