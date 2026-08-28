From Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik, Director General of ICESCO

To Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva, First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On behalf of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), and in my own name, it is my profound pleasure to extend to Your Excellency my warmest congratulations on the joyous occasion of Your birthday. I take this opportunity to reaffirm the deep esteem in which our organization holds Your distinguished person and Your unwavering commitment to our shared ideals.

As ICESCO’s valued Goodwill Ambassador for twenty years now, You have given real support to our work on dialogue among civilizations, on protecting our shared heritage, and on the wellbeing of children and women across the Islamic world. This mirrors the great work You have done for Azerbaijan itself, as the First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

On this special day, I wish Your Excellency continued good health, happiness, and strength to pursue the noble causes to which You have devoted your life. ICESCO looks forward, with confidence and gratitude, to deepening this fruitful partnership with Azerbaijan in the years ahead, under Your Excellency’s inspiring leadership.

Let me avail myself of this opportunity to extend to Your Excellency my highest esteem and considerations.

Most respectfully,

Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik

Director General of ICESCO