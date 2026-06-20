Gakpo and Brobbey at the double as Dutch sink Swedes

Baku, June 20, AZERTAC

The Netherlands surged to the top of Group F after braces from Brian Brobbey and Cody Gakpo secured a convincing victory over Sweden in Houston.

Sweden played their part in an entertaining encounter but found themselves chasing the game from the fifth minute, when Brobbey powered home an inviting cross from Gakpo.

The striker, who had scored only once for his country before this FIFA World Cup, doubled his tally just 12 minutes later, sliding in to convert a low cross from Denzel Dumfries.

Sweden increased the pressure thereafter and thought they had pulled a goal back, only for Gustaf Lagerbielke’s headed effort to be ruled out for offside.

The halftime break came at an unfortunate moment for Graham Potter’s side, and within eight minutes of the restart the match was effectively beyond their reach. Gakpo followed up his earlier assist with two quick goals, first converting from close range before cutting inside and unleashing a trademark strike from the edge of the area.

Substitute Anthony Elanga gave Sweden hope with a superb breakaway goal, but the impressive Crysencio Summerville restored the Oranje’s four-goal advantage with an emphatic right-footed finish late in the match.

The result leaves Sweden in second place, one point behind the Netherlands, ahead of the later Group F fixture between Japan and Tunisia.