The Azerbaijan State News Agency

SPORTS

Gakpo and Brobbey at the double as Dutch sink Swedes

Gakpo and Brobbey at the double as Dutch sink Swedes

Baku, June 20, AZERTAC

The Netherlands surged to the top of Group F after braces from Brian Brobbey and Cody Gakpo secured a convincing victory over Sweden in Houston.

Sweden played their part in an entertaining encounter but found themselves chasing the game from the fifth minute, when Brobbey powered home an inviting cross from Gakpo.

The striker, who had scored only once for his country before this FIFA World Cup, doubled his tally just 12 minutes later, sliding in to convert a low cross from Denzel Dumfries.

Sweden increased the pressure thereafter and thought they had pulled a goal back, only for Gustaf Lagerbielke’s headed effort to be ruled out for offside.

The halftime break came at an unfortunate moment for Graham Potter’s side, and within eight minutes of the restart the match was effectively beyond their reach. Gakpo followed up his earlier assist with two quick goals, first converting from close range before cutting inside and unleashing a trademark strike from the edge of the area.

Substitute Anthony Elanga gave Sweden hope with a superb breakaway goal, but the impressive Crysencio Summerville restored the Oranje’s four-goal advantage with an emphatic right-footed finish late in the match.

The result leaves Sweden in second place, one point behind the Netherlands, ahead of the later Group F fixture between Japan and Tunisia.

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

Azerbaijani badminton player claims bronze in Serbia
  • 22.06.2026 [14:34]

Azerbaijani badminton player claims bronze in Serbia

Blue Sharks continue fairy tale with Celeste point
  • 22.06.2026 [11:34]

Blue Sharks continue fairy tale with Celeste point

Ten-man Belgium share spoils with IR Iran
  • 22.06.2026 [11:12]

Ten-man Belgium share spoils with IR Iran

Spain send statement with Saudi success
  • 22.06.2026 [11:08]

Spain send statement with Saudi success

Egypt claim first World Cup win with comeback over New Zealand
  • 22.06.2026 [10:35]

Egypt claim first World Cup win with comeback over New Zealand

Azerbaijani boxers win 12 medals at Olympic Hopes tournament
  • 21.06.2026 [20:18]

Azerbaijani boxers win 12 medals at Olympic Hopes tournament

Azerbaijani boxer wins gold medal at World Cup
  • 21.06.2026 [14:18]

Azerbaijani boxer wins gold medal at World Cup

Paraguay defeat Türkiye 1-0, confirming US’ leadership in Group D
  • 20.06.2026 [10:00]

Paraguay defeat Türkiye 1-0, confirming US’ leadership in Group D

Brazil cruise past Haiti 3-0, eliminating Caribbean nation from World Cup
  • 20.06.2026 [08:55]

Brazil cruise past Haiti 3-0, eliminating Caribbean nation from World Cup

President Ilham Aliyev held expanded meeting with President of Turkmenistan VIDEO

  • [15:30]

Simple step test could help identify early signs of decline in older adults, Israeli scientists say

  • [14:55]

20 more families relocated to Shukurbeyli village receive house keys

  • [14:40]

UN-Habitat Executive Director thanks President Ilham Aliyev for successful hosting of WUF13

  • [14:38]

Azerbaijani badminton player claims bronze in Serbia

  • [14:34]

Turkmen President pays tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev

  • [13:42]

President of Turkmenistan visits Victory Park in Baku

  • [13:25]

Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan exchanged documents signed

  • [13:24]

Azerbaijani and Kyrgyz representatives discuss operational planning

  • [13:23]

ANAMA: 113 mines and 514 UXOs neutralized over past week

  • [13:21]

Presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan delivered press statements

  • [13:07]

Food poisoning in Bishkek: Number of affected people reaches 58

  • [12:57]

Fifty-four injured and 18 missing after explosion at Qatar LNG site, authorities say

  • [12:07]

Top stories update

  • [12:00]

20th Session of Conference of Parliamentary Union of OIC member states kicks off in Baku

  • [11:58]

Ceremony of presenting “Dostlug” tanker held in online format with participation of Presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan

  • [11:51]

Chinese team develops ultra-thin brain implant

  • [11:44]

AzerTelecom and Telecom Armenia sign an agreement on internet traffic transit

  • [11:43]

Gold prices fall, silver rises on global markets

  • [11:39]

Oil prices decline in global markets

  • [11:39]

Blue Sharks continue fairy tale with Celeste point

  • [11:34]

Burial mound near Karaganda holds traces of two civilizations

  • [11:28]

AZAL adds fourth modern Airbus A320neo to its fleet

  • [11:20]

President Ilham Aliyev held one-on-one meeting with President of Turkmenistan VIDEO

  • [11:14]

Ten-man Belgium share spoils with IR Iran

  • [11:12]

Spain send statement with Saudi success

  • [11:08]

8 electrocuted in southern Pakistan

  • [11:07]

Official welcome ceremony held in Baku for President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov VIDEO

  • [10:57]

Egypt claim first World Cup win with comeback over New Zealand

  • [10:35]

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov arrives in Azerbaijan on state visit

  • [10:02]

Azerbaijani boxers win 12 medals at Olympic Hopes tournament

  • 21.06.2026 [20:18]

Top stories update

  • 21.06.2026 [20:00]

Speaker of Yemen’s House of Representatives arrives in Baku

  • 21.06.2026 [14:58]

Speaker of Niger’s Advisory Council arrives in Azerbaijan

  • 21.06.2026 [14:50]

Azerbaijani boxer wins gold medal at World Cup

  • 21.06.2026 [14:18]
Another shipment of petroleum products sent from Azerbaijan to Armenia VIDEO

Another shipment of petroleum products sent from Azerbaijan to Armenia VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev received delegation of the House of Representatives of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan VIDEO

  • 21.06.2026 [12:44]

Top stories update

  • 21.06.2026 [12:00]

Gakpo and Brobbey at the double as Dutch sink Swedes

  • 20.06.2026 [23:30]

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry: We express our solidarity with millions of refugees and forcibly displaced persons around the world

  • 20.06.2026 [23:12]

Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan review development of allied relations

  • 20.06.2026 [20:26]

® 20% discount from “Atəşgah Insurance” for Azercell Premium and Premium+ subscribers

  • 20.06.2026 [20:14]

Top stories update

  • 20.06.2026 [20:00]

Speaker of Jordan's House of Representatives arrives in Azerbaijan

  • 20.06.2026 [18:02]

OTS Supreme Courts to establish Unified Information Platform

  • 20.06.2026 [16:29]

Azerbaijan, Belarus explore military cooperation

  • 20.06.2026 [14:52]

UK Trade Minister to visit Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan in coming weeks

  • 20.06.2026 [14:36]

Georgian PM: We have excellent relations with Azerbaijan

  • 20.06.2026 [13:47]

Egypt uncovers 2,500-year-old temple remains in Bahariya Oasis

  • 20.06.2026 [12:46]

1 dies, 89 injured in train collision in eastern England

  • 20.06.2026 [12:33]

Poland's president revokes highest state honor awarded to Ukraine's Zelenskyy over World War II dispute

  • 20.06.2026 [12:25]

US intelligence warns Israel could undermine Iran peace deal: Report

  • 20.06.2026 [12:01]

Top stories update

  • 20.06.2026 [12:00]

Azerbaijan’s AzerGold, Somali Development and Reconstruction Bank explore cooperation

  • 20.06.2026 [11:34]

Azeri Light crude sells for $82.95

  • 20.06.2026 [11:26]

Trump expects Iran to agree to final deal within 60 days

  • 20.06.2026 [11:18]

Gold and silver prices decline in global markets

  • 20.06.2026 [11:08]

Mobile consular service organized for Azerbaijani citizens in Oslo

  • 20.06.2026 [10:46]

Oil prices rise in global markets

  • 20.06.2026 [10:37]

Paraguay defeat Türkiye 1-0, confirming US’ leadership in Group D

  • 20.06.2026 [10:00]

Ebola death toll in DR Congo rises to 245

  • 20.06.2026 [09:23]

Brazil cruise past Haiti 3-0, eliminating Caribbean nation from World Cup

  • 20.06.2026 [08:55]

Morocco defeats Scotland 1-0 to move into World Cup knockout stage

  • 20.06.2026 [08:51]

US blank Socceroos 2-0 to secure place in next round of FIFA World Cup

  • 20.06.2026 [08:50]

Expert: Azerbaijan is actively developing “smart cities” and sustainable infrastructure — INTERVIEW

  • 19.06.2026 [21:03]

Canadian expert: Azerbaijan is playing increasingly prominent role in architecture of global transport routes

  • 19.06.2026 [20:54]

Azerbaijani chess grandmaster Suleymanli stuns Magnus Carlsen

  • 19.06.2026 [20:51]

UAE Cabinet issues resolution regulating children's access to social media platforms

  • 19.06.2026 [20:43]

80 more residents relocated to Aghdara district and Khankendi city get house keys

  • 19.06.2026 [20:28]

Azerbaijan’s FM meets outgoing Malaysian ambassador

  • 19.06.2026 [20:03]

Top stories update

  • 19.06.2026 [20:00]

AIIB praises projects implemented in Azerbaijan

  • 19.06.2026 [19:59]

US intelligence chief releases declassified COVID-19 records, alleges Fauci misled Congress

  • 19.06.2026 [19:36]

U.S. Republican Representative visits Mine Action Agency of Azerbaijan

  • 19.06.2026 [19:30]

Turkish tourism representatives discover Azerbaijan’s tourism offerings

  • 19.06.2026 [19:20]

Azerbaijan keen on expanding cooperation with Tajikistan in economy and finance

  • 19.06.2026 [19:14]

Azerbaijan, OIC ink cooperation agreement on OIC high-level anti-corruption meeting preparations

  • 19.06.2026 [19:11]

Azerbaijan's Economy Minister meets with President of Black Sea Trade and Development Bank

  • 19.06.2026 [18:53]

Azerbaijan, Romania eye cooperation in transit transportation and digitalization

  • 19.06.2026 [18:47]

Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser: Islamic Development Bank Group signed 67 agreements worth $6 billion during Annual Meeting in Baku

  • 19.06.2026 [18:33]

Regional meeting on agricultural development held in Shamkir

  • 19.06.2026 [18:32]

Azerbaijan, Ethiopia sign MoU on cooperation on developing system of services for vulnerable groups

  • 19.06.2026 [18:23]

German ambassador concludes his mission in Azerbaijan

  • 19.06.2026 [18:11]

32 agreements signed at 51st Annual Meetings of Islamic Development Bank Group in Baku

  • 19.06.2026 [18:06]

Azerbaijani judokas kick off Ulaanbaatar Grand Slam 2026 with gold and bronze medals

  • 19.06.2026 [17:51]

Azerbaijan and Türkiye enhance cooperation in military logistics

  • 19.06.2026 [17:45]

Burkina Faso assumes chairmanship of IDB Board of Governors from Azerbaijan

  • 19.06.2026 [17:42]

UN-hosted conference highlights Azerbaijan’s ASAN Khidmet model

  • 19.06.2026 [17:25]

Tea exports from Azerbaijan increase by 21 percent

  • 19.06.2026 [16:56]

CEO: SOFAZ’s investments in Italy total USD 3 billion

  • 19.06.2026 [16:41]

Moldovan Minister of Culture: Azerbaijani diaspora has made a significant contribution to strengthening cultural ties between the two countries

  • 19.06.2026 [16:33]

Azerbaijan, Union of Comoros strengthen cooperation

  • 19.06.2026 [16:28]

Almost the whole of Japan moved eastward after 2011 earthquake

  • 19.06.2026 [16:28]

Azerbaijan and Egypt discuss prospects for economic cooperation

  • 19.06.2026 [16:28]

Azerbaijan, ICCROM enhancing collaboration

  • 19.06.2026 [16:18]

Azerbaijan’s AzerGold and Guinea explore prospects for cooperation in geological production

  • 19.06.2026 [16:17]

Azerbaijan’s rich culinary heritage showcased in Sofia

  • 19.06.2026 [15:56]

Winners of startup competition held as part of Islamic Development Bank Group Annual Meetings announced

  • 19.06.2026 [15:52]

® High investor interest in Bank ABB bonds continues: applications exceeded the offering by 2 times

  • 19.06.2026 [15:47]

Environmental Protection First Coalition appeals to participants of COP17 summit to be held in Armenia

  • 19.06.2026 [15:42]