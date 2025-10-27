6.3-magnitude earthquake jolts Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara
Baku, October 27, AZERTAC
A 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara province early Monday, with no tsunami potential, the country's Meteorology, Xinhua reported citing Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) reported.
The quake occurred at 00:04:28 a.m. Jakarta time, with the epicenter located 82 km northwest of North Central Timor Regency, at a depth of 75 km, BMKG said on its website.
The coordinates of the epicenter were recorded at 9.06 degrees south latitude and 123.97 degrees east longitude.
"The tremors were felt by residents here but did not trigger panic. So far, there have been no reports of damage or casualties. We continue to monitor potential risks," said Gasper Losa Manisa, head of the emergency unit at the East Nusa Tenggara Disaster Management Agency.
