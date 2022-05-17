Azerbaijani oil price nears $120
AzerTAg.az
17.05.2022 [10:50]
Baku, May 17, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani oil price has increased on the world markets.
The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil rose $2,14 to trade at $119.39.
