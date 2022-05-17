  • HOMEPAGE
    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    Azerbaijani oil price nears $120

    17.05.2022 [10:50]

    Baku, May 17, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani oil price has increased on the world markets.

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil rose $2,14 to trade at $119.39.

     

     

     

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani oil price nears $120
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    16.05.2022 [10:57]
    Oil prices drop on world markets
    14.05.2022 [18:33]
    Delegation led by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy visits Sangachal terminal
    14.05.2022 [12:58]
    Oil prices rise for more than $4
    14.05.2022 [10:58]
    Azerbaijani oil sells for more than $117
    Azerbaijani oil price nears $120