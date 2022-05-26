Oil prices rise on world markets
26.05.2022 [11:05]
Baku, May 26, AZERTAC
Oil prices have increased on the world markets.
On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil rose $0.34 to trade at $114.37, while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) increased $0.40 to stand at $110.73.
