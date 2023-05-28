Presıdent Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is capable of achieving any result today

Baku, May 28, AZERTAC

“It is a double holiday today because natives of Lachin have returned to their hometown after a long break, and I want to congratulate both you and the entire Azerbaijani people on this occasion,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he met with Lachin residents.

“The fact that we organized this meeting on May 28 carries a great symbolic meaning. Today, the independent state of Azerbaijan has significantly sufficiently strengthened its global standing. At the same time, the independent state of Azerbaijan is capable of achieving any result today,” the head of state noted.