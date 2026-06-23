Another shipment sent to Armenia in transit via Azerbaijan

Baku, June 23, AZERTAC

Another supply shipment from Russia to Armenia has been transported in transit through the territory of Azerbaijan.

Today, 700 tons of grain, consisting of ten wagons, were dispatched from Bilajari station toward Boyuk Kesik.

To date, more than 33,000 tons of grain, around 8,000 tons of fertilizer, 133 tons of aluminum, 68 tons of buckwheat, and 414 tons of anthracite have been transported from Russia to Armenia in transit via Azerbaijan.

In addition to transit operations, petroleum products are also exported from Azerbaijan to Armenia. So far, more than 14,000 tons of diesel and over 4,000 tons of AI-92 and AI-95 gasoline have been exported from Azerbaijan to Armenia.