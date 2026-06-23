Audubon, a Nobel Energy subsidiary, secures major contract with Shell

Baku, June 23, AZERTAC

Audubon Companies, a subsidiary of Nobel Energy and a leading provider of engineering, procurement, construction (EPC), fabrication, operations and maintenance (O&M) services, has been awarded a contract by Shell to provide engineering and procurement services for its offshore brownfield topsides projects portfolio in the US Gulf of Mexico. The total installed cost of each project is expected to be up to USD 100 million.

The contract covers all of Shell’s deepwater assets in the US Gulf of Mexico. Audubon will focus on operations, maintenance, and upgrade projects to improve energy production and extend the productive life.

This collaboration represents another milestone in Nobel Energy Group’s international growth strategy within the global energy sector. In addition to demonstrating the Group’s strong engineering and technical services capabilities, the project marks an important step in expanding Audubon’s presence in strategic markets.

Vugar Samadli, CEO of Nobel Energy, commented: “Being selected for this project by one of the world’s leading energy companies, Shell, is a testament to our Group’s professionalism, reliability, and international experience in engineering and technical services. This collaboration not only strengthens Nobel Energy Group’s position in global energy markets but also creates a solid foundation for future growth and new partnership opportunities.”

Nobel Energy Group, part of NEQSOL Holding, is an Integrated Energy Production, Development and Services Company committed to contributing to the global transition towards a sustainable and low-carbon future. By leveraging trusted expertise, integrated solutions, advanced technology, strategic partnerships, and a strong focus on innovation, Nobel Energy has positioned itself as a reliable partner in delivering complex and sustainable infrastructure projects across the globe.