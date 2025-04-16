Azerbaijan Defense Minister meets with Chairman of Turkish Parliament’s National Defense Commission

Baku, April 16, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with a delegation led by Hulusi Akar, a member of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, Chairman of the parliament’s National Defense Commission, and former Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye, the Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

The Chairman of Turkish Parliament’s National Defense Commission signed the Book of Honor in accordance with the protocol.

Colonel General Zakir Hasanov expressed satisfaction with seeing the guests in Azerbaijan. The Minister stressed that the sincere relations between the heads of state of both fraternal countries play a crucial role in the development of Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation in all spheres, including in military sphere.

In turn, Hulusi Akar conveyed his pleasure with his first visit to Azerbaijan this year and expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and hospitality. Highlighting the importance of mutual visits, the guest emphasized that the military relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, which have reached the level of strategic alliance, are constantly developing.

During the meeting, the sides had a broad exchange of views on issues of mutual interest, including regional security matters.