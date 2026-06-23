Azerbaijan, Morocco reaffirm strong bilateral relations

Baku, June 23, AZERTAC

Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis, met with Mohamed Ghayate, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Kingdom of Morocco, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan to attend the 20th Session of the Conference of the Parliamentary Union of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Member States.

The officials hailed the level of existing relations between Azerbaijan and Morocco, noting that bilateral relations based on mutual respect have developed successfully, particularly in the political sphere.

They also pointed out that the two countries successfully cooperate within international organizations and demonstrate mutual support and solidarity on various platforms.

The sides underlined the important role of interparliamentary cooperation in deepening relations between Azerbaijan and Morocco.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova fondly recalled her official visit to Morocco, as well as her meetings with Moroccan counterparts at various international events, noting that such contacts have contributed to the development of relations.

The Azerbaijani Speaker emphasized that friendship groups operating in the legislative bodies of both countries serve as a bridge in the development of relations, adding that the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the two parliaments this year also creates favorable opportunities for further deepening cooperation.

The parties highlighted the cooperation of the two parliaments in international parliamentary organizations, including within the framework of the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network, stressing that Morocco is strongly represented at the Network’s conferences and attaches great importance to its work.