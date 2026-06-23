Azerbaijani oil sells for $80
Baku, June 23, AZERTAC
The price of Azeri Light crude oil fell by $2.52, or 3.04 percent, to $80.43 per barrel on Tuesday.
The all-time low for Azeri Light was $15.81 per barrel on April 21, 2020, while its record high was $149.66 per barrel in July 2008.
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