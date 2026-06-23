Azerbaijan’s tourism and cultural potential showcased in Algeria

Baku, June 23, AZERTAC

The opening ceremony of the Algeria International Fair (AIF) was held at the International Exhibition Center in the Algerian capital. At the Algiers Exhibition Center (SAFEX).

The opening ceremony was attended by Abdelmadjid Tebboune, President of Algeria, along with government officials, members of the foreign diplomatic corps, and prominent business leaders. The Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Algeria is prominently represented at the fair with a specially designated exhibition pavilion. The Azerbaijani stand features promotional videos highlighting the country's deep history, rich cultural heritage, vast tourism potential, and rapid modern development. In addition, a wide range of elegant publications and printed materials covering Azerbaijan’s history, culture, tourism opportunities, economic achievements, and the historical development of bilateral Azerbaijan-Algeria relations were distributed to the fair participants and visitors.