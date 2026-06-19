Azeri Light sells for $80
Baku, June 19, AZERTAC
The price of Azeri Light crude oil decreased by $2.54, or 3.07 percent, to settle at $80.06 per barrel on Friday.
The all-time low for Azeri Light was recorded at $15.81 per barrel on April 21, 2020, while its all-time high stood at $149.66 per barrel in July 2008.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Azeri Light sells for $80
- [10:43]
Strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Romania discussed
- 18.06.2026 [21:00]
Baku Declaration on Artificial Intelligence and Human Rights adopted
- 18.06.2026 [20:32]
Azerbaijani, Montenegrin ombudspersons sign MoU
- 18.06.2026 [20:07]
Top stories update
- 18.06.2026 [20:00]
Swedish ambassador informed about Azerbaijan-Armenia reconciliation process
- 18.06.2026 [18:45]
Azerbaijan and Romania discuss key areas of economic and trade cooperation
- 18.06.2026 [18:28]
Azerbaijan-Russia parliamentary relations discussed
- 18.06.2026 [18:27]
Azerbaijan-Russia interparliamentary commission holds 24th meeting
- 18.06.2026 [18:23]
Azerbaijani and Bangladeshi FMs discuss bilateral relations
- 18.06.2026 [17:22]
Islamic Development Bank invests $1.3 bln in Azerbaijan`s projects
- 18.06.2026 [17:12]
Ombudspersons of Azerbaijan and Bosnia and Herzegovina sign MoU
- 18.06.2026 [16:57]
International Baku Ombudsmen Summit explores Age of Artificial Intelligence
- 18.06.2026 [16:39]
Which weight-loss drug works best?
- 18.06.2026 [16:31]
June 18 marks International Day for Countering Hate Speech
- 18.06.2026 [16:20]
From Arthur Peter Mutharika, President of the Republic of Malawi
- 18.06.2026 [16:19]
Cable theft on Rome-Naples high-speed rail line causes major disruption
- 18.06.2026 [15:36]
Vietnam, Russia forge stronger trade, investment collaboration
- 18.06.2026 [14:42]
UN keen on promoting "ASAN Khidmet" experience on wider scale
- 18.06.2026 [14:28]
AI will lead to labour shortages, Bezos says in optimistic talk
- 18.06.2026 [13:57]
Key sectors behind Kazakhstan’s 6.5% GDP growth in 2025 revealed
- 18.06.2026 [12:32]
BTC pipeline transports over 10.5 million tons of oil in January-May
- 18.06.2026 [12:29]
Azerbaijan attends 11th session of 2003 UNESCO Convention’s General Assembly
- 18.06.2026 [12:17]
Indonesia secures US$17 bln AIIB funding for development
- 18.06.2026 [12:16]
Gunfire heard at Niger capital's airport
- 18.06.2026 [12:06]
Top stories update
- 18.06.2026 [12:00]
Gold prices fall by $4327 on global market
- 18.06.2026 [11:37]
Oil prices decline in global markets
- 18.06.2026 [11:35]
Kyrgyzstan, WB expand cooperation on environment and climate
- 18.06.2026 [11:33]
Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijan Army visits Kazakhstan
- 18.06.2026 [11:33]
Azeri Light sells for $82
- 18.06.2026 [11:30]
9th Mongolia–U.S. Land Forces talks open in Ulaanbaatar
- 18.06.2026 [11:28]
Over 480 Afghan inmates released from Pakistan jails return home
- 18.06.2026 [11:26]
President Ilham Aliyev: Diversification of the economy is already a reality
- 18.06.2026 [11:01]
Record 3,623 people stranded on Japan mountains in 2025
- 18.06.2026 [10:56]
President of Azerbaijan: We are investing heavily in infrastructure
- 18.06.2026 [10:41]
78 killed, 30 missing after 7.8-magnitude quake hit S. Philippines
- 18.06.2026 [10:32]
China's Kuaizhou-11 launches satellite group
- 18.06.2026 [10:24]
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan enjoys stable, successful development
- 18.06.2026 [09:35]
Regional trade links discussed at 51st Annual Meetings of IsDB Group
- 17.06.2026 [21:00]
Azerbaijan, South Korea hold political consultations
- 17.06.2026 [21:00]
China’s FM Wang Yi urges concrete implementation of Iran-US memorandum
- 17.06.2026 [20:58]
7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue presented at UNESCO
- 17.06.2026 [20:44]
Norway's crown princess undergoes successful lung transplant, palace says
- 17.06.2026 [20:23]
Top stories update
- 17.06.2026 [20:00]
New rules for biotech crops clear final hurdle in European Parliament
- 17.06.2026 [19:55]
Azerbaijan, Cambodia explore enhancing cooperation
- 17.06.2026 [19:52]
Azerbaijan, UNESCO General Conference explore cooperation
- 17.06.2026 [19:35]
US congressman briefed on Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process
- 17.06.2026 [19:07]
Azerbaijan, U.S. explore enhancing parliamentary ties
- 17.06.2026 [19:01]
Azerbaijan joins Formula 1-supported STEM Racing Programme for first time
- 17.06.2026 [18:03]