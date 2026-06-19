Azeri Light sells for $80

Baku, June 19, AZERTAC

The price of Azeri Light crude oil decreased by $2.54, or 3.07 percent, to settle at $80.06 per barrel on Friday.

The all-time low for Azeri Light was recorded at $15.81 per barrel on April 21, 2020, while its all-time high stood at $149.66 per barrel in July 2008.