Blue Sharks continue fairy tale with Celeste point

Baku, June 22, AZERTAC

Cabo Verde continued their remarkable FIFA World Cup campaign by earning another impressive result against a former world champion. After holding Spain to a goalless draw, Bubista’s side came from behind to secure a point against Uruguay at Miami Stadium.

Cabo Verde took a shock lead when Telmo Arcanjo won a free-kick and Kevin Pina struck a superb effort from 34 yards through a gap in the wall and into the bottom corner.

Uruguay, however, turned the match around with two quick goals before halftime. Maxi Araujo stooped to head home after Rodrigo Bentancur’s effort rebounded off the post, before Agustin Canobbio guided Araujo’s knock-down past Vozinha.

Bubista’s men were gifted an equalizer when Varela capitalized on a defensive mix-up and slotted the ball home.

Uruguay dominated proceedings thereafter but, despite having the legendary Luis Suarez cheering them on from the stands, were unable to find a winner against a defense marshalled superbly by Pico Lopes and Sidny Lopes Cabral.