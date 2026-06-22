Gold prices fall, silver rises on global markets

FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Top stories update
- [12:00]
Azerbaijani boxers win 12 medals at Olympic Hopes tournament
- 21.06.2026 [20:18]
Top stories update
- 21.06.2026 [20:00]
Speaker of Yemen’s House of Representatives arrives in Baku
- 21.06.2026 [14:58]
Speaker of Niger’s Advisory Council arrives in Azerbaijan
- 21.06.2026 [14:50]
Azerbaijani boxer wins gold medal at World Cup
- 21.06.2026 [14:18]
Top stories update
- 21.06.2026 [12:00]
Gakpo and Brobbey at the double as Dutch sink Swedes
- 20.06.2026 [23:30]
Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan review development of allied relations
- 20.06.2026 [20:26]
Top stories update
- 20.06.2026 [20:00]
Speaker of Jordan's House of Representatives arrives in Azerbaijan
- 20.06.2026 [18:02]
OTS Supreme Courts to establish Unified Information Platform
- 20.06.2026 [16:29]
Azerbaijan, Belarus explore military cooperation
- 20.06.2026 [14:52]
UK Trade Minister to visit Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan in coming weeks
- 20.06.2026 [14:36]
Georgian PM: We have excellent relations with Azerbaijan
- 20.06.2026 [13:47]
Egypt uncovers 2,500-year-old temple remains in Bahariya Oasis
- 20.06.2026 [12:46]
1 dies, 89 injured in train collision in eastern England
- 20.06.2026 [12:33]
US intelligence warns Israel could undermine Iran peace deal: Report
- 20.06.2026 [12:01]
Top stories update
- 20.06.2026 [12:00]
Azeri Light crude sells for $82.95
- 20.06.2026 [11:26]
Trump expects Iran to agree to final deal within 60 days
- 20.06.2026 [11:18]
Gold and silver prices decline in global markets
- 20.06.2026 [11:08]
Mobile consular service organized for Azerbaijani citizens in Oslo
- 20.06.2026 [10:46]
Oil prices rise in global markets
- 20.06.2026 [10:37]
Paraguay defeat Türkiye 1-0, confirming US’ leadership in Group D
- 20.06.2026 [10:00]
Ebola death toll in DR Congo rises to 245
- 20.06.2026 [09:23]
Brazil cruise past Haiti 3-0, eliminating Caribbean nation from World Cup
- 20.06.2026 [08:55]
Morocco defeats Scotland 1-0 to move into World Cup knockout stage
- 20.06.2026 [08:51]
US blank Socceroos 2-0 to secure place in next round of FIFA World Cup
- 20.06.2026 [08:50]
Azerbaijani chess grandmaster Suleymanli stuns Magnus Carlsen
- 19.06.2026 [20:51]
Azerbaijan’s FM meets outgoing Malaysian ambassador
- 19.06.2026 [20:03]
Top stories update
- 19.06.2026 [20:00]
AIIB praises projects implemented in Azerbaijan
- 19.06.2026 [19:59]
U.S. Republican Representative visits Mine Action Agency of Azerbaijan
- 19.06.2026 [19:30]
Turkish tourism representatives discover Azerbaijan’s tourism offerings
- 19.06.2026 [19:20]
Regional meeting on agricultural development held in Shamkir
- 19.06.2026 [18:32]
German ambassador concludes his mission in Azerbaijan
- 19.06.2026 [18:11]
Azerbaijan and Türkiye enhance cooperation in military logistics
- 19.06.2026 [17:45]
Burkina Faso assumes chairmanship of IDB Board of Governors from Azerbaijan
- 19.06.2026 [17:42]
UN-hosted conference highlights Azerbaijan’s ASAN Khidmet model
- 19.06.2026 [17:25]
Tea exports from Azerbaijan increase by 21 percent
- 19.06.2026 [16:56]
CEO: SOFAZ’s investments in Italy total USD 3 billion
- 19.06.2026 [16:41]
Azerbaijan, Union of Comoros strengthen cooperation
- 19.06.2026 [16:28]
Almost the whole of Japan moved eastward after 2011 earthquake
- 19.06.2026 [16:28]
Azerbaijan and Egypt discuss prospects for economic cooperation
- 19.06.2026 [16:28]
Azerbaijan, ICCROM enhancing collaboration
- 19.06.2026 [16:18]
Azerbaijan’s rich culinary heritage showcased in Sofia
- 19.06.2026 [15:56]