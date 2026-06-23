Norway edge out Senegal 3-2 in World Cup

Baku, June 23, AZERTAC

Norway defeated Senegal 3-2 in a Group I match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Monday, according to Anadolu Agency.

Erling Haaland scored twice to lead the Norwegian attack, adding to an opening goal from Marcus Holmgren Pedersen.

Senegal forward Ismaila Sarr kept his side in contention with a brace, but the West African team ultimately fell short despite a strong second-half performance.

The result moved Norway to six points from two matches, although they remained second in Group I behind France on goal difference. Senegal, meanwhile, remained without a point and face a must-win situation in their final group-stage match against Iraq to keep their hopes of reaching the knockout rounds alive.