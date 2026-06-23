Presidential Library hosts presentation of “Children and Law” book

Baku, June 23, AZERTAC

On June 23, the Presidential Library hosted the presentation ceremony of the book “Children and Law,” a publication aimed at advancing the protection of children’s rights and promoting legal awareness among younger generations. The event, held in the Library’s Conference Hall, brought together representatives of government institutions and non-governmental organizations.

Opening the event, Professor Afet Abbasova, Director of the Presidential Library, welcomed the participants and emphasized that the protection and promotion of children’s rights constitute one of the highest priorities of the state policy of the Republic of Azerbaijan. She noted that the foundations of modern child-focused policy in the country were established by National Leader Heydar Aliyev and continue to be successfully implemented under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev. Professor Abbasova also highlighted the exceptional contributions of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, its President and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, and the Foundation’s Vice-President Leyla Aliyeva to ensuring inclusivity and supporting the rehabilitation of children with special needs, including those suffering from thalassemia and children deprived of parental care.

In her address, Bahar Muradova, Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs, underscored the important role of the academic community, civil society institutions, and public organizations in advancing and protecting children’s rights. She stressed that, alongside the effective implementation of the legislative framework, it is essential for children to be aware of their rights and for legal consciousness to be cultivated from an early age. According to the Chairperson, the primary objective of the publication is to support the upbringing of children as responsible citizens grounded in national, moral, and family values. She further expressed confidence that the research underlying the book would make a substantial contribution to addressing existing challenges and enhancing the scientific and legal foundations of future activities in this area.

The event continued with the screening of a video presentation outlining the concept, structure, and methodological approach of the publication.

In his remarks, Mukhtar Naghiyev, Chairperson of the Sabail District Organization of the New Azerbaijan Party, emphasized the importance of educating children on the basis of national and moral values and fostering legal awareness from an early age. He noted that publications of this nature play a significant role in raising a generation of patriotic and responsible citizens capable of making meaningful contributions to the development of society and the state.

Author of the book and member of the Bar Association, Abil Bayramov, provided an overview of the publication process, the book’s structure, and the methodological principles employed to enhance children's legal literacy and understanding of their rights.

In their remarks, Aygun Aliyeva, Chairperson of the Board of the Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations of Azerbaijan, and Nargiz Babayeva, Chairperson of the “Children’s Happy Future” Public Union, highlighted the role of civil society institutions in promoting children’s rights and emphasized the importance of projects implemented in this field.

In their remarks, Akif Tavakkuloglu, Adviser to the Chairperson of the Management Board of the Intellectual Property Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan; Maryam Majidova, Member of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan; writer Siyavush Guliyev; Elmira Alakbarova, Director of the Public-Political Documents Archive of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan; and Jamila Abdulova, Head of the Social Assistance to Persons with Hearing and Speech Limitations Public Union, highlighted the importance of legal education for children as a key element in the development of a strong legal culture within society. The speakers noted that the publication would make a valuable contribution to increasing young people’s awareness of their rights and responsibilities, while also promoting greater legal literacy among children and adolescents.

Concluding the event, Professor Afet Abbasova expressed her confidence that “Children and Law” would serve as a valuable resource for improving children’s legal awareness and would make a meaningful contribution to the development of a stronger legal culture within society.