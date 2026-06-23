PUIC General Committee approves draft budgets for 2026-2027

Baku, June 23, AZERTAC

The second day of the 20th Session of the Conference of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC) concluded with the 27th session of the Union’s General Committee.

The meeting focused on organizational and financial issues, including the election of members of the General Committee Bureau, approval of the agenda and work program, and consideration of reports submitted by the organization’s bodies.

Chairing the session, Deputy Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Rafael Huseynov noted that Azerbaijan joined the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation shortly after regaining independence in 1991. He expressed gratitude for the organization’s support for Azerbaijan over the years, particularly during the period of conflict.

PUIC Secretary General Mouhamed Khouraichi Niass emphasized the importance of cooperation, dialogue and mutual understanding among member states and praised Azerbaijan’s efforts as host of the session.

Participants reviewed and approved the Secretary General’s report, as well as reports from the 54th, 55th and 56th meetings of the PUIC Executive Committee.

The committee also approved the organization’s 2025 financial report and adopted draft budgets for the 2026 and 2027 fiscal years.

In addition, members considered the draft agenda for the 20th Session of the PUIC Conference and adopted relevant organizational decisions.