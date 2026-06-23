Regional groups hold consultative meetings within OIC Parliamentary Union Conference

Baku, June 23, AZERTAC

On June 23, consultative meetings of the Arab, African, and Asian regional groups were held on the sidelines of the 20th Session of the Conference of the Parliamentary Union of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Member States in Baku.

The meeting of the Asian Group was chaired by MP Rizvan Nabiyev.

Rizvan Nabiyev emphasized the importance of strengthening Islamic solidarity, advancing parliamentary diplomacy, and enhancing cooperation among Muslim countries.

The groups discussed organizational and coordination matters, including the nomination of joint candidates to the Union’s bodies and the coordination of common positions on its future activities.

The meetings also featured exchanges of views on the chairmanship and hosting of future sessions, as well as on the work of the Executive Committee, the General Committee, and the standing specialized committees. Participants also discussed coordination of the organization’s upcoming activities.

In addition, the participants exchanged views on documents and draft resolutions to be considered by the committees.