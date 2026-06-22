Spain send statement with Saudi success

Baku, June 22, AZERTAC

Mikel Oyarzabal scored twice, while teenage sensation Lamine Yamal made an immediate impact on his return to Spain’s starting XI in a commanding victory over Saudi Arabia in Atlanta.

Having been held to a shock 0-0 draw by tournament debutants Cabo Verde in their opening fixture, La Roja started on the front foot, pinning their opponents deep inside their own half.

Luis de la Fuente’s side had established a three-goal lead before the first hydration break. Oyarzabal set up Yamal for the opener, with the teenager sliding home from close range, before the Spain forward capitalized on Saudi Arabia’s inability to clear their lines amid sustained pressure, scoring twice in the space of three minutes.

Oyarzabal came close to completing a first-half hat-trick on two occasions, first clipping the top of the crossbar with an audacious effort following a poor clearance, and then driving a shot narrowly wide across the face of goal.

There was little respite for Saudi Arabia after the interval despite the withdrawal of both goalscorers at halftime. The unfortunate Hassan Altambakti turned the ball into his own net after Mohammed Alowais had saved Marc Cucurella’s volley.

Spain now know that a point from their final fixture against Uruguay will be enough to secure progression to the Round of 32, while Saudi Arabia must regroup ahead of their clash with Cabo Verde.