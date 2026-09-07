Yalchin Rafiyev: Finance is what makes implementation possible

Baku, September 7, AZERTAC

“The new climate finance goal agreed in Baku — at least $300 billion annually by 2035, alongside efforts to scale up finance to $1.3 trillion — must increasingly translate into accessible and affordable resources, particularly for developing countries,” said Yalchin Rafiyev, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan and COP29 Lead Negotiator, in remarks delivered at the opening ceremony of Baku Climate Action Week 2026.

Noting that finance is not a side issue in implementation, he emphasized: “Finance is what makes implementation possible.”