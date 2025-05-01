2,398 Azerbaijani nationals work for bp

Baku, May 1, AZERTAC

At the end of the first quarter of 2025, the number of bp’s Azerbaijani national employees was 2,398 including fixed-term employees, according to bp Azerbaijan’s Q1 2025 results released on Thursday.

The company said Since mid-2018, 90% of bp Azerbaijan’s professional staff has been nationals. Non-professional staff of bp in Azerbaijan is 100% nationalized.

“bp will continue its efforts to optimize its learning and development programmes and will actively participate in public and private sector initiatives contributing to the development of the local talent market,” the company added.