6 policemen injured following explosion in southern Thailand
Baku, June 19, AZERTAC
An unknown number of assailants detonated an improvised explosive device and ambushed teacher security personnel in southern Thailand on Friday, leaving six border patrol police officers injured, Xinhua reported citing the Internal Security Operations Command Region 4 Forward Command.
The targeted personnel, serving as a teacher protection unit attached to the 442 Special Task Force of the Border Patrol Police, came under attack at around 8:10 a.m. local time in Yala Province.
Six members of the security unit sustained injuries in the blast and were immediately rushed to a local hospital for treatment.
Security authorities have since cordoned off the affected road to secure the incident site. The closure facilitates access for bomb disposal units and forensic teams to conduct on-site investigations and evidence collection.
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