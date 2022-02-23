Alpine unveil blue and pink 2022 challenger, the A522

Baku, February 23, AZERTAC

Alpine have become the ninth Formula 1 team to launch their 2022 challenger – the A522 – with a live show from Paris, according to the official F1 website.

The French manufacturer secured their first victory under the Alpine banner when Esteban Ocon won in Hungary last season, and they ended the campaign sixth in the constructors’ standings.

Ocon will partner double world champion Fernando Alonso for a second successive year, with F2 champion Oscar Piastri fulfilling reserve duties.

Renault Group CEO Luca de Meo and Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi led the presentation with new Team Principal Otmar Szafnauer, who takes up the reigns of running the F1 operation having left rivals Aston Martin in January, making his first live appearance in Alpine colours.

Alpine will run a striking new livery that is predominantly blue but features pink highlights in a nod to their new title sponsor BWT.

But on Monday night they also presented a ‘flipped’ livery with pink becoming the most prominent colour. This special design, which you can see in the gallery below, will be used in the first two races of the year – Bahrain and Saudi Arabia – before reverting.

“It’s with great pleasure that we launch our A522 to the world today, marking the next chapter in Alpine’s Formula 1 journey,” said Rossi. “We have a clear plan and vision in place at Alpine and we have some of the best people in the business to help drive us forward and realise our ambitions. Our team is stronger now and, we hope, future-proof.

Ocon said: “I’m very excited, of course, to not only see the A522 for the first time but to drive it for the first time this week. It’s always a privilege to drive a new Formula 1 car for the first time, as you know all the hard work that has gone on behind the scenes at both factories in Enstone and Viry from all of the many talented people working in the different departments there.

“That feeling and responsibility is truly unique and very special. I feel prepared, I feel ready physically, so let’s hit the track and see what we’ve got in our hands this year.”