Baku, September 21, AZERTAC 12-year-old Azerbaijani player Jahandar Azadaliyev has won a gold medal at the European Online Youth Individual and Team Chess Championship. Azadaliyev earned 8 points after 9 rounds. In the U18 event, Azerbaijan`s Laman Hajiyeva finished 3rd with 7 points, while in the U14 event, Read Samadov shared 3rd and 4th places with 7 points. The Swiss system tournament featured 9 rounds, with time control being 25 minutes + 5 seconds per player.

AZERTAG.AZ : Azerbaijani chess player wins European Online Championship gold

