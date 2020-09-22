  • HOMEPAGE
    Azercosmos, ViewMedia establish partnership to deliver satellite solutions

    22.09.2020 [19:14]

    Baku, September 22, AZERTAC

    Azercosmos has established a formal partnership with ViewMedia, which operates in the field of global broadcasting services and broadcasts television and radio channels over multiple platforms worldwide.

    ViewMedia will provide digital satellite services to its customers in the Middle East, Europe and Africa via Azerspace-1 satellite.

    The company broadcasts more than 150 TV and radio channels worldwide from many terrestrial platforms and ensures easy distribution of video content to carriers through its high-quality infrastructure.

    “This partnership will enable us to provide uninterrupted distribution of popular channels to millions of our viewers, particularly in the African region” said ViewMedia’s Commercial Director Safia Rana.

    “ViewMedia’s modern and high-tech broadcasting networks will guarantee customers optimal and efficient use of Azerspace-1 satellite’s resources,” Chief Commercial Officer of Azercosmos Mark Guthrie said.

    Azercosmos is Azerbaijan’s first ever satellite, which launched Azerspace-1 on February 8, 2013. With its high-skilled personnel and advanced technical capacity, Azercosmos has succeeded in becoming one of the driving forces of the ICT sector both in the country and region during the short period since its inception. The company operates two communications satellites - Azerspace-1, Azerspace-2 plus the low-orbit satellite Azersky.

