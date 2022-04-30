  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Chelsea takeover: Todd Boehly 'to enter exclusive talks'

    30.04.2022 [17:50]

    Baku, April 30, AZERTAC

    The consortium led by Todd Boehly are said to have been identified as Raine's preferred bidder in the race to buy Chelsea and will be given the chance to enter 'exclusive talks' over a deal, according to 90min.com.

    Things took a drastic twist on Friday afternoon when it emerged that Sir Jim Ratcliffe had launched the latest of late bids to try and force his way to the front of the queue ahead of Boehly, Sir Martin Broughton and Stephen Pagliuca.

    Now, the Wall Street Journal claim that Boehly has been pushed ahead of the rest and will be given the chance to hold exclusive discussions over a sale.

    Shortly after came confirmation from numerous English sources that Pagliuca had been informed that he had not been selected as the preferred bidder.

    There has also been suggestions that Broughton's bid has been dismissed, although Jacob Steinberg has stressed that no such decision has been made at the minute.

    It remains to be seen what Raine will think of Ratcliffe's bid, given it arrived long after the well-publicised deadline for offers.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Chelsea takeover: Todd Boehly 'to enter exclusive talks'
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    30.04.2022 [18:15]
    Azerbaijani judoka clinches bronze at European Championships in Sofia
    30.04.2022 [17:41]
    Silva signs contract extension at Real Sociedad
    30.04.2022 [16:47]
    Strasbourg produce stunning fightback against PSG to claim draw
    30.04.2022 [15:12]
    Azerbaijani swimmer ranks 3rd at Grand Prix Ostrava Arena Cup
    Chelsea takeover: Todd Boehly 'to enter exclusive talks'