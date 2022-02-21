  • HOMEPAGE
    Defense Ministry: Azerbaijani Army positions were subjected to fire

    21.02.2022 [13:43]

    Baku, February 21, AZERTAC

    Members of the illegal Armenian armed detachment in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, without any reason, using small arms subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of the Shushakand village of Khojaly district at 20:50 on February 20 and positions in the direction of the Taghavard village of Khojavand district at 01:15 on February 21, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

    “The opposing side was suppressed, as a result of the retaliatory actions taken by the Azerbaijan Army units”, the ministry added.

